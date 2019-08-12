Reliance AGM: Mukesh Ambani unveils Jio Fiber & the mother of all set top boxes

NET Bureau

Mukesh Ambani has finally unleashed his triple play of carriage, content and commerce. At the 42nd AGM of Reliance Industries today, he unveiled the Jio Fiber, the much talked-about fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) service.



Jio Giga Fiber will essentially offer lifetime free voice calls from landline phones and high speed broadband, besides free high definition TV and dish with minimum subscription of Rs 700 per month.

Services under the plan will be available at one-tenth of current global rates, Ambani announced.



Jio Fiber services will be started on a commercial basis from 5th September this year, which is the third anniversary of Reliance Jio.



The basic plan will start at 100 Mbps and go up to 1 Gbps. Jio Fiber plans will be priced between Rs 700 and Rs 10,000 per month.



The cheapest data plan is priced at Rs 700 a month, and has speeds up to 100Mbps. The top-end plan comes at Rs 10,000 a month and provides access to broadband, Jio HomeTV and Jio’s IoT.

Services under the plan will be available at one-tenth of current global rates, Ambani announced.



Jio Fiber services will be started on a commercial basis from 5th September this year, which is the third anniversary of Reliance Jio.



The basic plan will start at 100 Mbps and go up to 1 Gbps. Jio Fiber plans will be priced between Rs 700 and Rs 10,000 per month.



The cheapest data plan is priced at Rs 700 a month, and has speeds up to 100Mbps. The top-end plan comes at Rs 10,000 a month and provides access to broadband, Jio HomeTV and Jio’s IoT.

Jio’s plan also involves tapping enterprise customers from businesses — both SMEs and big businesses. Jio Fiber will empower millions of small businesses with high-speed data, Ambani said.

Source: The Economic Times