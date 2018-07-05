Reliance Jio Announces New Services at company’s 41st AGM

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani announced the launch of JioGigaFiber broadband services in India at the company’s 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday.

Reliance Jio pointed out that India ranks very low in terms of global ranking for fixed broadband services.

“We are currently running beta trials in tens of thousands of homes. While India has pole-vaulted into global leadership in the mobile broadband space… we still lag behind significantly in fixed-line broadband. India is ranked quite low at 134th in the global ranking for fixed broadband. Poor fixed-line infrastructure has been a key reason for this,” said Mukesh Ambani at the company’s AGM.

“Starting this Independence Day, August 15th, you can start registering your interest for JioGigaFiber through both MyJio and Jio.com. We will prioritise our JioGigaFiber rollout to those localities from where we receive the highest number of registrations. JIOGIGAFIBER will be the largest greenfield fixed-line broadband rollout anywhere in the world, with rollout happening in 1,100 cities of India simultaneously,” said Ambani.

“At Jio, we are determined to take India to be among the top-5 in broadband connectivity, both for mobility as well as fibre-based wireline connectivity. We have built future proof networks and will continue to deliver the most advanced technologies to our customers for decades to come,” he added.

Daughter of Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani who is among the board of directors of Jio while addressing RIL’s 41st AGM announced the launch of JioPhone 2 at an introductory price of Rs 2999 which will be available from August 15.

While addressing the AGM, Mukesh Ambani said, “We have more than 25 million JioPhone users in India. We are now taking the JioPhone to the next level, with added capabilities and functionalities.”