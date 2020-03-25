Relief Fund for the underprivileged, need of the hour

Vikram Rajkhowa

The corona-virus COVID-19 pandemic has already taken 19,618 lives with 435,366 positive ¬cases worldwide, affecting nearly every country in the world. In India, the total number of corona-virus cases climbed to 562, with 10 deaths. And as the corona virus spread across many states in India, PM Narendra Modi declared a three-week nationwide lockdown starting midnight Tuesday, explaining that it was the only way of breaking the COVID-19 infection cycle and save India’s 1.3 billion citizens. “Social distancing is the only way to break the cycle of infection,” he said.

So far no positive corona virus case has been detected in Assam, but the chances of someone carrying the virus and entering the state undetected cannot be entirely ruled out. Due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown and stay home advisory from the government, many poor and daily wage workers in Assam are suffering with no income, struggling to meet their daily needs. Moreover, they are at great risk of contracting the virus due to lack of awareness and poor living conditions.This section of people are in urgent need of Hygiene, Dry Ration and Food Relief Supplies.

There is no doubt that the novel corona virus COVID-19 pandemic marks an unprecedented time in recent history that will require the best of humanity to overcome. Everyone, be it citizens or organizations will have to pitch-in to help the government to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The Assam CM Relief Fund is generic in nature catering to victim of natural calamities, medical treatment, among others. Therefore, it is the need of the hour that the Assam Government start a dedicated “Assam COVID-19 Relief Fund” for the poor and needy people affected by the present crisis at the earliest. Wide publicity should be given through social, electronic and print media, so that people and organizations across the globe, can contribute to the said fund via online transfer, credit/debit card, cheque, BHIM, including other digital payment platforms. The donation to this fund will support immediate and long-term relief and recovery of vulnerable section of our society during one of the most challenging times we have collectively faced.

(The writer is an Advocate, Gauhati High Court and Environmental Lawyer)