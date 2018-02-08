Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 09 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Remove Manik Govt, Choose ‘Hira’: PM Modi to Tripura Voters

February 08
17:54 2018
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called upon the people of poll-bound Tripura to “throw” out the Manik Sarkar-led Left Front government in the state and vote for the BJP to usher in development for which he developed a new acronym – ‘hira’.

Addressing an election meeting at Rangamatia Madrassa ground at Sonamura, he said people wear ‘manik’ or gem stone for changing their fate, but this Manik (Sarkar) failed to bring prosperity in the lives of people.

“Throw away manik (Sarkar government) and go for ‘hira’ for prosperity and development in the state in the upcoming election. ‘Hira’ means, he said, “H for highway, I for Internet way, R for roadways and A for airways”.

Modi said, “Tripura remained backward for a long time and there has been no development in the state. So we want to bring transformation through transportation. People should throw Manik now and wear hira,” the prime minister said.

He said, “We need good roads, highways, rail and air connectivity for development. So we have brought hira for you,” he said.

Elections for the 60-member Tripura Assembly would be held on February 18 and results would be out on March 3.

-PTI

