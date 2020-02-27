Rengging Ganging celebrates Silver Jubilee

NET Bureau

20 Kms off Pasighat, Rengging Ganging that propagates the ancient religion Donyi-Poloism, celebrated Silver Jubilee with enthusiasm and spiritual fervour on Wednesday. The Ganging was built on 18th February in 1995.

Attending the celebration, retired Finance Officer and President DPYK, Central Ganging, Pasighat, Ajem Tayeng offered prayers to almighty Donyi-Polo for peace and prosperity of mankind. He called upon the people to keep their rich cultures, languages and literature alive. “Protection of our culture, customs and languages is our own responsibility and we must protect and preserve it,” Tayeng said in his address.

DPYK General Secretary, Smti Yater Taloh also dwelt at length on preservation of promoting of indigenous tradition and culture.



Pasighat MLA Kaling Moyong in his speech told the gathering that the state government was making every effort to help the indigenous people in preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of the state. Donyi-Poloism spreads the message of brotherhood, unity and peace and happiness with one another, he added.

Among others Ex-MLA Tobar Jamoh, member of state Food Commission Nanom Jamoh, Secretary of Lamrung Ganging Osi Koyu and Tabe cum Priest Tayong Darang were present on the occasion.