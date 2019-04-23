Repoll in 12 polling stations in Manipur on April 24

NET Bureau

Chief Electoral Officer Prasant Kumar Singh on Monday said repolling in 12 polling stations of the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency would be held on Wednesday. Polling in the constituency was held on April 18. Some candidates had demanded repolling in 28 polling stations alleging that the elections there were not free and fair. Out of the 12 polling stations, five are in the Assembly constituency of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and three others in the constituencies of two Cabinet Ministers. The remaining four are in the constituency of a ruling BJP MLA.

The CEO appealed to voters to exercise their franchise freely on April 24. He said two platoons of Central and State forces would be deployed in each polling station.

CPI candidate M. Nara said, “This time the ruling BJP should desist from the shameful actions and voters should be allowed to cast their votes freely.” Independent candidate R.K. Somorendra said, “My workers fear for their lives.”

Source: The Hindu