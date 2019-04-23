Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 23 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Repolling on 27th April ordered in 18 polling stations in Arunachal Pradesh

Repolling on 27th April ordered in 18 polling stations in Arunachal Pradesh
April 23
13:50 2019
NET Bureau

The Election Commission has ordered re-election at 18 polling stations in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kurung Kumey district on April 27. The booths include the ones at Cheki and Pating villages where the Congress had alleged votes were cast in the name of 37 persons who were no more.

According to the office of the State’s Chief Electoral Officer, the booths are spread across the Palin, Nyapin, Tali and Koloriang Assembly constituencies. Fresh voting will be held in 17 of these booths for both the Lok Sabha and the Assembly seats.

Re-polling will be held at the Amsukpinja booth under the Palin Assembly constituency for the Assembly. All the constituencies are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

Source: The Hindu

