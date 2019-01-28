Republic Day Celebrated with Enthusiasm in Pasighat

NET Bureau

Pasighat joined the whole nation in celebrating the 70th Republic Day on Saturday in a befitting manner and enthusiasm. East Siang Deputy Commissioner Tamiyo Tatak unfurled the national tricolor and inspected the gala march past of 19 contingents, led by parade commander Inspector Michi Sambyo at the Pasighat stadium.

Chief Guest Tatak greeted the mammoth gathering and conveyed his profound gratitude to the planners of Indian Constitution Dr. B.R. Ambedkar for making India a vibrant and prosperous nation. He urged the citizens to maintain unity and integrity preserving the core values of age-old Indian heritage. He expressed his pride on the patriotic spirit, zeal and cooperation of the people of East Siang district in development processes and congratulated the people for their contributions towards a harmonious and equitable society. He highlighted the achievements of the government departments implemented so for the welfare of the citizens. All central and state sponsored flagship programs must be implemented in spirit and letter, added Tatak and further called upon all government functionaries to work with full commitmentin order to provide an efficient, people-friendly, transparent and accountable administration. Tatak also gave away the award to achievers for rendering selfless services for upliftment of the society

Parade contingents of JNV Pasighat, Bakin Democrate English School and KPVM received first, second and third prizes respectively. DPVN Pasighat adjudged first position and SFS Diking as next cultural participants.

Other highlights of the day were inauguration of exhibition stalls put up by various government departments, cultural presentation by school students and UPS level district football final (Boys & Girls).

Amongst prominent personalities, MLA Kaling Moyong, DIGP Apur Bitin, SP Prashant Gautam, Rtd. Group Captain (IAF) M. Pangging, RTI Commissioner Nanom Jamoh, senior and retired bureaucrats, host of local officers and leaders were also present on the occasion.