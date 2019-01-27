Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 27 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

Republic Day Journalism Award to Dhirendra Nath Chakraborty

January 27
12:30 2019
NET Bureau

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday presented the prestigious Republic Day Journalism Award to noted journalist of the State, Dhirendra Nath Chakraborty. CM conferred the award to Chakraborty at Veterinary College playground in Khanapara, where the central celebration of 70th Republic day took place.

Dhirendra Nath Chakraborty is former Editor of Dainik Asom, Dainik Janambhumi and Ajir Batori group of newspaper. He has been honoured for his lifelong contribution to journalism in the State.

The award carries a citation, a Gamocha, Japi, Sarai and a cheque of Rs. 1 lakh. It was introduced by the Information & Public Relations Department in 2017.

 

 Source: Pratidin Time
Tags
Dhirendra Nath Chakrabortyjournalism
