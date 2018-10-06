Research Scholar Found Dead in Tezpur University Hostel

NET Bureau

A CSE research scholar named Kangkan Kalita (31) was found dead in his hostel room at Tezpur University campus on Friday evening. The body was recovered from his room by his friends who went to inquire about his whereabouts when he did not turn out to sit for the examination earlier on the day.

Hailing from Jorhat Garhmurh, the deceased was pursuing his PhD degree from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, and was a first semester student.

Till the filing of this report the reason behind his death was not yet confirmed. When tried to contact the Tezpur University administration, connection could not established.