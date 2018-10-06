Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 06 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Research Scholar Found Dead in Tezpur University Hostel

Research Scholar Found Dead in Tezpur University Hostel
October 06
13:15 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

A CSE research scholar named Kangkan Kalita (31) was found dead in his hostel room at Tezpur University campus on Friday evening. The body was recovered from his room by his friends who went to inquire about his whereabouts when he did not turn out to sit for the examination earlier on the day.

Hailing from Jorhat Garhmurh, the deceased was pursuing his PhD degree from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, and was a first semester student.

Till the filing of this report the reason behind his death was not yet confirmed. When tried to contact the Tezpur University administration, connection could not established.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.