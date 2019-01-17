Reservation to Economically Backward Upper Classes Will Bring Harmony:Ramdas Athawale

NET Bureau

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, RamdasAthawale on Wednesday visited the East Siang District. While attending a meeting with DC, SP, DD (ICDS), DDSE and admin and police officers in the Siang Guest House conference hall, Athawaletook stock of various central schemes being implemented in the district for enhancement of living standard of Schedule Tribes of Arunachal Pradesh in particular.

The minister in his maiden address informed that 10% reservation by Narendra Modi led NDA government for the economically weak upper castes would not disturb the rights of SC &STs. Giving privilege to economically backward upper classes would bring harmony, Athawaleadded. He also informed that PM Modi has given special emphasis to developing the entire North East Region with ten points agenda. Highways, High-speed Internet, Railways, BPOs, Power, Organic food, Assistance, Job creation, Tourism development and Development of rural areas are among them.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Tamiyo Tatak presented a detail report of target and achievements of the district while SP Prashant Gautam briefed on law and order situation. DD (ICDS) PE Angu and DDSE updated the minister about implementation and challenges of central and state beneficial schemes.

Later in the afternoon, Minister Atawale attended a press conference with media-persons and participated a meeting convened by Mongol Yomso, President, RPI(A), Arunachal Pradesh at the Gandhi Chowk (main bazar) Rostrum. Besides Atawale, RPI(A) Observer Vinod Nikalje, Mongol Yomso, Hitesh Deori and Mughato AyePresidents of RPI (A) of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Nagaland respectively also addressed the gathering.