Resident Doctors at JNIMS Imphal Protesting By Donating Blood Every Day

NET Bureau

Resident doctors at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal have adopted a unique way of registering their protest against the failure of the state government to solve their demands like timely promotions, etc, by donating three units of blood every day till their demands are met.

Expressing serious concern over the negligence of the state government to solve their long-pending demands, including timely promotion, Dr Thokchom Opendro Singh, vice-president of the Teachers’ Association (TA) JNIMS said that they are very much concerned about the problems faced by the patients and their attendants due to the ongoing strike.

“As a part of our solidarity towards the patients and their attendants, we are donating minimum of three units of blood from the doctors till our demands are met,” Dr Singh said.

He further informed EastMojo that to avoid inconvenience to patients, a team of 77 doctors has been put on duty while the rest are on strike.

The TA JNIMS wants immediate promotion of 40 medics of the hospital. “Despite numerous memoranda to the state chief minister, state health minister, etc, we are yet to receive any positive response from the authorities concerned,” Dr Singh added.

The vice-president of the teachers’ association further said that apart from timely promotions of some of the doctors, some of the members of the association also want pension scheme to be implemented for their benefits.

Meanwhile, the director of JNIMS has issued a notification saying no leave of any kind will be granted to the employees of the institute (except in cases of a medical emergency).

Source: EAST MOJO

Image Source: EAST MOJO