Mon, 27 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Rethink move against CAA, India tells EU

Rethink move against CAA, India tells EU
January 27
12:20 2020
NET Bureau

With the European Union Parliament set to introduce an anti-CAA resolution, calling the legislation a dangerous shift in India’s citizenship regime, the government on Sunday urged sponsors and supporters of the draft to engage with India to get a full and accurate assessment of the facts before taking any further action.

The government also reiterated that CAA was not discrimination against any religion and that even European societies in the past had followed the same approach.

The government said . “We are informed that some members of the EU Parliament intend to move a draft resolution on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The CAA is a matter that is entirely internal to India . This legislation has been adopted by due process and through democratic means after a public debate in both Houses of Parliament,” an official source said.

The government expressed hope that as fellow democracies, the EU Parliament would not take any action that calls into question the rights of democratically elected legislatures.

The resolution, tabled by European United Left/Nordic Green Left Group, is set to be debated on Wednesday and voted upon the day after. It made a reference to the Charter of the United Nations, Article 15 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the India-EU Strategic Partnership Joint Action Plan signed in November 2005, and to the EU-India Thematic Dialogue on Human Rights. Out of 751 members of the EU Parliament, 626 have moved six resolutions on the twin issues of CAA and reorganisation of J&K, as per an IANS report.

“The CAA marks a dangerous shift in the way citizenship will be determined in India ,” the resolution said. “Instead of addressing concerns, offering corrective action, calling for security forces to act with restraint and ensuring accountability, many government leaders have been engaging in efforts to discredit, rebuke and threaten the protesters,” it said.

Source: The Times of India

