Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 26 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

Retired Army Doctor Who Chopped His Wife Into 300 Pieces Gets Life Term

Retired Army Doctor Who Chopped His Wife Into 300 Pieces Gets Life Term
February 26
13:11 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A court gave life imprisonment on Tuesday to a 78-year-old retired Army doctor for murdering his wife and chopping the body into 300 pieces in Bhubaneswar in 2013.
Khurda District and Sessions Court judge Loknath Mohapatra sentenced Somanath Parida after convicting him for the murder, government pleader RR Barhma said.

Parida’s conviction was based on circumstantial evidence as there were no eyewitnesses.

He had killed his 62-year-old wife Ushashree Parida on June 3, 2013.

He was arrested by Nayapally police station on June 21.

The government pleader said the incident of murder came to light after almost a fortnight following the victim’s daughter, who stays abroad, raised suspicion as she failed to talk to her mother over the phone.

Though she insisted to talk to her mother, her father did not give her the phone.

The daughter later sent a relative to the house in IRC village area to enquire.

The relative, in turn, informed the police after suspecting that the woman could have been murdered.

Later the police found the body, chopped into 300 pieces, and kept in separate steel containers.

The police had also seized a chopper, a knife and two cutters from the spot.

“I am innocent and did not kill my wife,” he said outside the court while being taken to judicial custody.

Source: NDTV

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.