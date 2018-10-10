Retired IAF Officer Donates Rs 17 Lakh in Wife’s Memory

NET Bureau

Wing Commander (Retd) JP Baduni is a veteran officer of the IAF. His wife, late Vidhu Baduni was a teacher in the Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute for a period of 21 Years from 1986. She expired on February earlier this year due to a cardiac arrest. In her memory, Baduni donated a sum of Rs 17 Lakh to the school she had served as a devoted PRT.

“Part of the donation, Rs 10 Lakh, would be used for awarding scholarships and prizes to students of classes V to XI, achieving meritorious excellence in the field of academics every year. The other part would go towards the infrastructure development of the primary wing of the school,” said Poonam S Rampal, the principal of the school.

Earlier, during the sombre function at the school premises where the cheque was handed over, Wg Cdr (Retd) Baduni expressed that he would like to donate the sum of money to the institution where his beloved wife served and held very close to her heart. The money was exclusively from the savings of his late wife which she had accumulated over the years from the service rendered at the school. He also hoped that this would be a befitting homage to his late wife and would help the deserving students in their pursuance of excellence.

