Mon, 12 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Revered Buddhist Monk Passes Away in Assam

Revered Buddhist Monk Passes Away in Assam
November 12
12:33 2018
NET Bureau

The president of the Poorvanchal Buddha Sangha, Bhante U Gunawanta, breathed his last at Rontix Hospital in Margherita (Assam) on Saturday (November 10) evening. His followers were to celebrate his 100th birthday on Monday (November 12).

Popularly known as Ledo Bhante or Munglang Bhante, U Gunawantha had come to Assam from Burma in the prime of his youth, and settled down at Munglang Khampti village here in Assam in 1962. Till the time of his death, he served, taught, blessed and led the Buddhist community of the Northeast with vigour and energy.

Bhante U Gunawanta

People from far-off places, irrespective of caste, creed, race and religion, met him to seek his knowledge and blessings.

The Buddhist community of the Northeast has prayed to Lord Buddha to shower blessings on U Gunawantha Mahathero on his attaining nirvana, and to bestow strength to all his followers to bear the tragic loss.

Thousands of followers from different parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and other parts of the country and abroad are coming to the Munglang Khampti monastery to pay their obeisance.

The holy man’s body will be kept in the monastery for nine days to enable his followers to pay their last respects.

The chariot procession carrying his remains will be held on 20, 21 and 22 December.

SOURCE: The Arunachal Times

