Review meeting held ahead of the Maitree diwas 2019

NET Bureau

Maitree Diwas(Civil Military Friendship) will be celebrated on 14th & 15th of November 2019 at Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Stadium Tawang. Under the Chief Patronage of Chief Minister Arunachal Pradesh Shri Pema Khandu, Maitree diwas was started to celebrate civil military bonhomie. This will be the 11th edition of Maitree Diwas and this time Honble Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh is expected to grace this celebration as Chief Guest.

In this regard a review meeting on celebration of 11th Maitree diwas(Civil Military Friendship) was held today in the conference hall of DC Tawang under the chairmanship of Shri Lobsang Tsering I/C DC Tawang. The meeting was attended by Dy.Commander Tawang Brigade, Colonel Aditya Negi, Shri Tsetan Chombay President YUVA Arunachal(NGO), Senior army and Civil Administrative officers, HODs, Senior Public leaders and Bazar Secretaries.



Various matters like organizing Run for Tawang from Tawang monastery to Tawang war memorial on 10th November, Mass Cleanliness drive on 11th November, and Painting and Essay writing competition for school children on 8th November jointly by Civil and Army administration were discussed in the meeting. Shri Lobsang Tsering I/C DC Tawang and Colonel Aditya Negi both sought cooperation from all for successful conduct of the events.

Earlier in the morning GOC 5mountain division Maj.Gen Deepak Saini, along with other Senior Army officers had a meeting with i/C DC Tawang Shri Lobsang Tsering with Officers from District Administration Tawang and Shri Tsetan Chombay, president YUVA Arunachal the Coordinator of Maitree Diwas at Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude stadium, and also inspected the preparations and venue of 11th Maitree Diwas 2019.