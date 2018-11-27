Revisiting Naga Chords

October Issue, Music

Northeast is a land of abundant talent when it comes to music. Nagaland has produced many such talents which have made the region proud with their euphonious skills. Northeast Today brings forth a few popular names who have contributed tremendously in the field of music.

Nise Meruno

A celebrated music personality and pianist from Nagaland is back in news as he will be writing Alisha Chinai’s comeback album. Meruno’s relationship with singing dates back to his early childhood. Coming from a family with pianists, singers and guitarists, Meruno inherited this musical gene and took it to an extraordinary level. He had also composed and directed choirs along with mentoring musicians. Recruited to the Singapore School of Church, Meruno won the Governor’s Award for Excellence in Music. Playing for the president and prime minister and across South East Asia added more feathers to his hat. Meruno whose composition skills have also gained recognition has been writing school anthems, the Hornbill theme song besides his own songs.

Tuden Jamir

Tuden’s journey with music began when he was inspired by the movie ‘That Thing you do’. The movie inspired him to such an extent that he teamed up with some like-minded friends and since then there has been no looking back. He drew his inspirations from grunge and alternative bands like Nirvana eventually encompassing the Brit Pop bands like Oasis, Blur, Radiohead, Suede and many others. Growing up in Nagaland, he was exposed to a lot of metal. Tuden had a unique technique of composition where he used to extract from everyday musings, sometimes from his own experience and infuse a tint of humour to it. The result is always an extraordinary one. Back in 2014, he bagged the 4th rank for his song ‘About a Hat’ at Asian VIMA Music Awards held in Malaysia.

Renbeni Odyuo

Renbeni Odyuo is not a new name in the Nagaland Music scenario. Like many of her contemporaries, Renbeni too began her singing career performing as part of church choirs and special church services. She rose to fame after winning the Naga Idol, now known as Naga Orpheus back in 2010. After winning the title she released her debut album titled ‘Essence’ which could be categorized under the alternative-pop genre. The songs in the album were based on the experiences of her personal life which, according to her, allows the listeners to connect with her songs more vividly. The reason why she described her music as ‘alternative’ because she felt an artist shouldn’t be restricted to a particular genre. Naga Idol 2010 Renbeni Odyuo was also named as the brand ambassador for Nagaland State AIDS Control Society (NSACS) RockAware.