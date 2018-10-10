RGU Must Create New Benchmarks of Excellence: Arunachal Governor

NET Bureau

“Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) must create new benchmarks of excellence in extending the frontiers of knowledge,” Arunachal Pradesh Governor BD Mishra stated in an official release issued to the media on Tuesday.

During a meeting with newly-appointed RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha, who called on the governor at Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday, Mishra, who is the chief rector of the university, said the vision of higher education is to realize the state’s human resource potential to its fullest, with equity and inclusion.

“This essentially means providing greater access to higher education for all sections, particularly the vulnerable sections of the society,” Mishra said.

He emphasized that RGU, the lone central university of Arunachal Pradesh, “must excel and show the path for improving quality education, innovations, research work, and good campus discipline.”

The two also discussed various issues related to improving the academic achievement and educational management of RGU.

Prof Kushwaha assured the governor of his best efforts to realize the potential of the students, and to enhance not only the placement of students but also the national ranking of the university.