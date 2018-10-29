RGU needs to be upgraded to centre of excellence: VC Kushwaha

NET Bureau

Sixty-four acres of land is missing from the actual allotment made for the purpose of establishing Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) back in 1986.The revelation emerged during an interactive session between RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha and media persons here on Sunday.

On being asked about the encroachment on the university’s land, the VC termed the issue a grave one.

“This is a grave issue. The campus has been inspected by the district administration and the local administration, and several rounds of talks have previously taken place regarding construction of a boundary wall and safety and security in the campus,” he said.

“It is made to understand that around 64 acres of land is missing from the actual allotment for the purpose of the university, which was allotted way back in 1986,” Prof Kushwaha said.

He said altogether 302 acres had been allotted for the university, “and so far we have been able to complete only 10 kilometres of RCC boundary wall.

“The issue is lying pending with the district administration, and we hope for a resolution,” the VC said.Prof Kushwaha said RGU needs to be upgraded to a centre of excellence with the required infrastructure and facilities for students and staffs in the campus.

He said the university faces issues related to infrastructure development, security, upgrading of departments, staff quarters, starting of various departments, and creation of avenues for business and employment, which he said need to be addressed first.

Prof Kushwaha said he has interacted with the HoDs, faculty members and students, and has formulated policies and programmes in conjunction with the administrative officers and the administration.

He said he is formulating a plan comprising several initiatives, such as starting an innovation centre for skill development, and starting new agriculture, horticulture and nano science departments, besides a law college and a pharmacy, among other things.

“There is also a need to strengthen the university’s alumni association, which would support the students who pass out from RGU in getting scholarships and other facilities,” he said.

The VC informed that a proposal is being prepared for upgrading the university’s campus in all respects.He said the proposal would have provisions for, inter alia, additional fund for campus development; starting departments of French, German, Spanish, Thai, Chinese, etc, languages; creating an endowment fund for donors for instating scholarships; creating more professional courses; and starting a provision for students to earn while learning at RGU.

More hostels for boys and girls, more residential quarters for teaching and non-teaching staffs, welfare measures for the campus faculty, etc, are the other steps to be taken in the campus, he said.

“We have an immediate proposal for renovation of all 10 hostel buildings and a few departments, for which we have a fund of Rs 1 crore, which will be utilized,” Prof Kushwaha said.He said running an educational institution, especially a central university, “is a tough job and requires support from all stakeholders of the society.”

SOURCE: The Arunachal Times