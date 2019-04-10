RGU VC Attends International Convention of Vice Chancellors in Bangladesh

NET Bureau

Rajiv Gandhi University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Saket Kushwaha was in Sylhet, Bangladesh recently to attend the 1st International Convention of Vice Chancellors, which was graced by Education Minister of Bangladesh Dr Dipu Moni and Chairman of the Bangladesh UGC Prof A Mannan. 28 Vice Chancellors from the 2 nations, including 15 from India attended the convention.

Various issues of bilateral interest of the institutions of higher education in the two nations were discussed at the Convention, which included internships, faculty and students exchange programs, enrolment of foreign students, ease of visa issue for higher education and collaborations in research. For the RGU in particular, collaboration with its Centre for Biodiversity and the Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies with Universities in Bangladesh was concurred upon, for which the RGU would sign relevant MoUs with the partner institutions.

Expanding on the significance of the event, Prof. Kushwaha said that the convention would have far reaching implications for higher education both in the NE region and Bangladesh. “What is needed is for us to take forward the deliberations at the convention primarily with a focus on the 5Cs- in communication, consensus, collaboration, connectivity and a a respect for common goals”, he said.

The main purpose of the convention was to share the scope of collaboration in teaching, research and innovation between the two countries. It was organised by the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Sylhet, Bangladesh under the patronage of the University Grant Commission of Bangladesh in association with the University of Science & Technology, Meghalaya.