Tue, 21 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

RGUSU to join shutdown of universities, colleges in NE against CAA

RGUSU to join shutdown of universities, colleges in NE against CAA
January 21
09:25 2020
NET Bureau

The Rajiv Gandhi University Students’ Union (RGUSU) will be joining the rest of its kindred unions in the Northeast in a complete shutdown of universities and colleges in the region on 22 January, the day of the Supreme Court hearing on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Speaking to this daily, RGUSU president Dopum Sonam informed that the decision was taken during a meeting of representatives of unions of various universities of the NE at the Tezpur University, Assam, on 18 January.

“An official communication will be made to the RGU authorities on Tuesday,” he said.

Additionally, the RGUSU, in collaboration with the Students’ Union of NERIST, is going to take out a ‘cultural protest rally’, from Akashdeep to the IG Park tennis court here, on 22 January.

“Students will adorn traditional attires during the rally and perform skits and dances on arriving at the court, to show the sociopolitical impact in the state and the Northeast region,” Sonam said.

He invited students studying in various colleges of the capital complex to be part of the rally.

Source: The Arunachal Times

Entertainment

Latest News

