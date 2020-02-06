Rhino horn recovered, one arrested by Bokajan Police in East Karbi Anglong

NET Bureau

In a major development, police recovered a rhino horn and arrested a person from the Amrajan area of Bokajan in East Karbi Anglong on Wednesday.

As reported, the Bokajan Police recovered the horn while conducting random search and frisking of motorcyclists on NH-39 in the Amrajan area of Bokajan on Wednesday afternoon. One person, identified as Lalkhomang Kipgen of Notun Basti, Bokajan was arrested in connection. Police also seized a motorbike bearing registration number WB 20R 3400 from the arrested person.

There has been a recent spike in smuggling of animal parts in the Bokajan and Khatkhati areas along the Assam-Nagaland border. Recently, the Bokajan Police had recovered a pair of elephant tusks from the Balipathar area of Bokajan and arrested one in connection.

Earlier in March 2019, Khatkhati Police had arrested two youths in a restaurant along the Assam-Nagaland border with an elephant ivory tusk which had been brought for sale for an amount of Rs 2,25,000.

Source: The Sentinel