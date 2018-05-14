Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 14 May 2018

Northeast Today

Rhodo Park in Tawang: A Solution to Threatened Rhododendrons

Rhodo Park in Tawang: A Solution to Threatened Rhododendrons
May 14
21:19 2018
Rhododendrons plantation was done in Tawang in the newly created Rhodo Park on Monday. The foundation stone of the park was laid down by Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on 6th February, 2018.

“Department was waiting for the right time, and now the plantation of 300+ Rhododendron species was done today mainly of R.arboreum, R.fulgens, R.nerifolium, R.campanulatum, R.hookeri and R.hodgsonii”, said DFO Tawang Dr Abdul Qayum.

The plantation was done by with the support from TMES group and faculty members of Tawang college, who took great interest in supporting the cause of conservation and beautification of Tawang.

Rhododendrons

The park will prove to be an effective means of both ex-situ and in-situ conservation along with an important tourist attractions in times to come. Tawang is home to 60+ varying species and sub-species of beautiful Rhodos which means ‘Rose flower’. Many of them are vulnerable and threatened and some are nearly extinct.

Since, no proper documentation or scientific research has earlier been done therefore it will be difficult to comment about exact status. However, as per the local villagers many flowers are not seen these days may be due to uncontrolled habitat loss. Thus, a proper scientific study is required to put forward a comprehensive conservation plan and suitable infrastructure needs to be created in order to integrate the Park with Tawang tourism circuit.

 

 

