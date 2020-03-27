Rider on the Storm

Motocycling is often considered a male dominated space. However, in spite of being a single mother Assam’s Nirmali Nath is riding on this so called male-dominated path with sass and jazz. Let’s discover more about her.

Chirasmrita Devi

Born to a family with army background, Nirmali would often find herself toppling from one place to another during her childhood. These shifts gave Nirmali an opportunity to explore new places and meet new people. Nirmali wanted to explore more.

So when Nirmali bought her bike which was an RE Classic 350, which she named ‘Wanderbug’ she headed straight away to a temple and took the Almighty’s blessings to literally kick start her adventures on the roads in the year 2014. Since then there has been no U-turns for Nirmali.

Nirmali bought her second bike RE Himalayan which named ‘Panda’ which she prefers more than her first one.

Just like a road is not always straight or smooth, Nirmali’s journey of life was too with full of speedbreakers. She spent six long struggling years without the support of kith or kins. She survived and kick started her life again with her beautiful daughter.

“It takes me to the places no flight or train can go”- says Nirmali Nath who has traveled almost the entire country on her bike redefining the identity of a woman on her two wheeler bae.

Here is a list of Nirmali’s adventures she had on her bike-

Tour de Himalaya in 2019

Duration : 4 months

Covered : Guwahati-Delhi-Dalhousie-Sach pass-Killar-Darcha- Shinkula-Baralachla-Tanglangla- Leh- Ladakh- Khardungla- Nubra- Siachen base camp- Turtuk zero point-Warila-Hanley-Phukche-Hanley- Pangong-Changla-Leh- Zanskar- Padum-Kashmir-zozila-Jammu-Pathankot-Birbilling-Manali-Rohtang- Batal- Chandratal-Kunzumla- Lossar-Kaza- Nako-Shimla (Spiti circuit) – Kasoli- Nahan- Uttarakhand-Nainital-Nepal from West to East- Siliguri-Guwahati-Mizoram-Nagaland- Arunachal Pradesh upto Kibithoo-Guwahati

Completed all four corners of our country :

Northern most: Siachen

Eastern most : Kibithoo n Kaho

Southern most : Kanyakumari

Western most : Koteshwar

Indian Coastal Ride : 3 months

Covered all the coastal beaches of India.

Route: Guwahati- Sikkim-Highest lake of India (Tso lamo) – Digha-Puri- paradeep-vizag-chennai- Sri lanka- chennai- pondicherry-mahabalipram- rameshwaram- dhanushkodi- kanyakumari- kochi- coimbatore- ooty- munnar- kochi- allepy-manglaore-uddupi- gokarna-goa-pune- mumbai- surat- diu daman- silvasa- pirbsndar- dwarka- okha – mandvi- koteshwar- rann of kutch- bhuj- jaipur- delhi- Uttar Pradesh- bihar- west Bengal- assam

Completed all the states of India, Nepal and Bhutan. Solo backpacking to Sri Lanka

Represented North East India on international platform. Participated in Women Riders World Relay, baton take over from Nepal and handed over to Bangladesh.

Route covered: Kakarbitta, Nepal- Siliguri- Howly- Guwahati- Pongtung, meghalaya- Dawki- Tamabil border, Bangladesh- Guwahati

Explored each and every corner of Arunachal Pradesh for 45 days. The first lady on motorcyle to reach Gelling, the last Indian village, Tuting, Anini, Koloriang.

Route covered: Guwahati-Tawang-Bumla- zemithang-Koloriang-ziro-Anini-Aalo-Mechuka-Tuting-Gelling-Tezu

Covered all districts of Uttar Pradesh sponsored by UP Govt. for the cause Beti bachao Beti Padhao

Nirmali is currently working on her dream project Garage65 which will be the one pit stop for all riders in Siliguri which will include a café, accommodation, bike rentals, tours and even a bike and car museum.