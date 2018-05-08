Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 08 May 2018

Northeast Today

Ridiculous to Claim Woman’s Dress is Reason Behind Rape: Sitharaman

Ridiculous to Claim Woman’s Dress is Reason Behind Rape: Sitharaman
May 08
10:55 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Calling for a change in mindset, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, it is ridiculous to claim that a woman’s attire is the reason behind a rape.

She further questioned, if the dress is the reason, then why does an elderly woman or a toddler is sexually abused.

“What efforts can be made by external agencies when you have known people absolutely violating the women? Some people say about the way women dress. Then why does rape happen of elderly people? Why does rape happen of toddlers?” the minister said at an event organised by industry lobby FICCI.

The minister said law agencies need to be more proactive in providing safety to women.

“Out of every 10 such incidents, seven are committed by people who know the victim– relative, friends, neighbour. Law enforcement agencies need to be far more proactive, I concede all that,” she said.

Sitharaman addressed ‘Stories That Matter’– an event organised at FICCI and released the Gender Parity Survey Report.

-ANI

Tags
Nirmala SitharamanWoman's Dress
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.