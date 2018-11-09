Right Bank Tower of Komsing Bridge in Siang Launched

NET Bureau

The right bank tower of Komsing bridge in Siang district was launched on Friday in a ceremony attended among others by Deputy Commissioner Rajeev Takuk.

The event witnessed a mammoth gathering of officers, officials, HGBs/GBs of Pangin, Koreng, Yeksi, Sissen, Pangi, Komsing Karo, prominent citizens and the general public.

Expressing happiness over the development, the Deputy Commissioner in his address urged the public to cooperate with the concerned department for early completion of the bridge. Further, he sanctioned Rs. 1 lakh for repairing the hanging bridge, the life-line of Komsing Karo village which was badly damaged in the recent flood.

The bridge once completed will immensely benefit the people of Nugong Banggo area and Siang District as a whole. It will not only provide connectivity to the people of the area but will also usher in prospective avenues for tourism and horticulture in the area abundant in horticultural produce and scenic beauty.

