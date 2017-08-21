Right Time to Repeal AFSPA from Manipur: M Nara

It is the right time to repeal AFSPA from Manipur this was stated CPI (M) Manipur state council secretary M Nara Singh. Nara has further welcomed the Union government’s decision to give up power to impose disturbed area status in the state.

Speaking to the media, Nara urged the government to think consciously and with the support of the people to repeal the act from the state, “The stand of the CPI is clear when it comes to AFPSA. CPI has been against the law since the beginning and continues to demand the repeal of the draconian law.”

He also noted that CPI(M) has played a huge role in repealing AFSPA from 7 constituencies, “In 2004, when CPI was an ally with the Congress government in the state five of its cabinet ministers submitted resignation letter to then chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh demanding repeal of AFSPA failing it threatened to withdraw its support from the alliance.”

Pointing out that Left front government led by the CPI (M) repealed the act (AFSPA) after having lifted the disturbed area status from Tripura, Nara questioned BJP led Manipur government is holding back when both centre and state is held by BJP. Moreover, lifting of disturbed area status has been left at the discretion of the state, “People have become wiser, nobody longer wants any form of violence but to live in peace, Let us hope state government realise the desire of the people.”