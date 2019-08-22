Rijiju Assures Support for National Games 2022 in Meghalaya

NET Bureau

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma accompanied by Health Minister AL Hek on Wednesday met Minister of State (Independent Charge) Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju in New Delhi and sought special financial assistance for the conduct of the National Games 2022 in the State.

In an hour-long meeting with Rijiju at his residence, Chief Minister apprised on the preparedness for the upcoming National Games and also gave a detailed presentation on the infrastructure requirement. He informed that all plans have been chalked out to host the National Games in Meghalaya with regards to the building of infrastructure, logistics, and conduct of the events.

Rijiju has assured all support to the Government.

Following the meeting with Rijiju, the Chief Minister had a detailed discussion with Secretary, Ministry of Sports and Director General Sports Authority of India.

Terming the meeting as “fruitful”, the Chief Minister said, “Ministry of Sports has assured all support to ensure the successful conduct of the games in Meghalaya. We are very positive that all the necessary logistics and requirements for the games would be completed within the stipulated timeline.”

Chief Minister also stated that the continuous engagement with the Ministry of Sports has yield results as the Central Government has recognized the importance of building necessary sports infrastructure that would facilitate promotion of sports in Meghalaya, apart from hosting of the National Games.

Health Minister Hek also submitted a memorandum to Rijiju with a request to provide special consideration to developing the famed Shillong Golf Course that would turn 100 years in 2024.

Source: Meghalaya Times