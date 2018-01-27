Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 28 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Rijiju Hails People Who Countered London Protest on Kashmir Issue

Rijiju Hails People Who Countered London Protest on Kashmir Issue
January 27
21:15 2018
Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju on Saturday hailed those who countered a protest outside the Indian High Commission in London in support of Kashmir freedom on the country’s 69th Republic Day.

The Minister also said that fringe elements can’t damage the Indian spirit.

“Salute to the Indian patriots in London. The minuscule fringe elements can’t dent the spirit of India. We are all one from Arunachal Pradesh to Jammu and Kashmir, Nagaland to Rann of Kutch, and Kanyakumari to Punjab,” Rijiju said in a tweet.

Rijiju said “I was very impressed with our zealously patriotic Indian diaspora and enjoyed a warm interaction with them, which was organised by the High Commission of India in London”.

Clashes erupted outside the Indian High Commission in Central London on Friday evening as British Lord Nazir Ahmed, a pro-Pakistan peer in the House of Lords, organised a black-day protest to demand freedom for Kashmir and Khalistan.

The protest turned violent after Ahmed’s supporters were countered by many Indian and British groups.

-IANS

