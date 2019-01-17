Rima Das Bags ‘ICC NE Excellence Award’

NET Bureau

Young and acclaimed Assamese filmmaker Rima Das was honoured with ‘ICC NE Excellence Award’ by Indian Chamber of Commerce at North East Business Summit at Hotel Le Meridien in New Delhi on Thursday.

Recently, the talented lady from Assam has been nominated for the ‘Best New Director’ category for her film ‘Bulbul Can Sing’ at the 13th Asian Film Awards 2019.

Rima Das had won several national and international awards for her film ‘Village Rockstars’ that has rocked the cinema world because of its uniqueness. The film ‘Village Rockstars’ was India’s official entry to the Oscars.

GQ India named her as one of the 50 Most Influential Young Indians of 2018.

Moreover, her films have been screened at several national and international film festivals.

The North East Business Summit is an annual event which aims to promote business and investment opportunities in the northeast.

The summit is jointly organized by Ministry of Development of Northeastern Region, Government of India and the Indian Chamber of Commerce.

Source: NorthEast Now