Rinchin Tashi Visits Tawang

The electoral roll observer for Tawang Shri Rinchin Tashi IAS ,visited Tawang on Wednesday and had interaction with the election functionaries at the District level, this interaction was also attended by the representatives of Political parties. Shri Lobsang Tsetan EAC, Election gave detailed report on the progress of electoral roll after which the District election Officer shri Sang Phuntosk IAS, requested the BLOs and representatives of political parties to place their grievances if any before the roll observer.

Addressing the gathering in DC’s office Chamber the Electoral roll observer Shri Rinchin Tashi informed that, prior to his visit to Tawang he made his visit at 3- Jang- Mogto, and 1-Lungla Constituency, where he also visited a few polling stations and said he was satisfied with the infrastructure in polling stations, which are available as per requirements set by ECI. He also requested the political parties to cooperate and educate the voters in this process of revision work, and said that the hearing for all the claims and objections shall begin with effect from 1st of November.

Availing the opportunity the representative of political party requested the Roll Observor to give priority to 3- Jang-Mogto(ST) assembly constituency voters for more awareness and education on new technologies being introduced in the voting system ,since the voters in this constituency have not casted their vote for a very long period .