Rio Government Gears up for Integrated Water Management Plan

NET Bureau

Nagaland State Chief Secretary, Binchilo Thong on Friday expressed hope that the Nagaland government would come up with an integrated strategy for water resources development and management in order to ensure water conservation, minimize wastage and provide equitable distribution both across and within the state.

To this end, an ‘inception workshop’ to develop a State Specific Action Plan (SSAP) under the National Water Mission (NWM) for Nagaland state was held in Kohima on Friday.

A report from the DIPR mentioned the Chief Secretary as stating that the workshop aimed to prepare an action plan, which will facilitate the formulation of the SSAP, reflecting the needs of all stakeholders.

Nodal Officer, SSAP, Er Razouvolie Kelio meanwhile stated that this mission forms the core of the National Action Plan for Climate Change (NAPCC), envisioning a plan for the next 30 years.

The SSAP will essentially consist of preparation of status report on the present situation of water resources development and management, water governance, institutional arrangement, water related policies, cross boundary issues and agreements etc. It will further identify probable solutions to address key issues and problem areas giving pros and cons of the solution; while also preparing a detailed action plan for each of the strategies and activities identified in the NWM. These strategies in turn will be implemented by the state, while also assessing the impact of climate change.

Kelio informed that as per the implementation arrangement, the State Water Resources Department has been identified as the Nodal State Department for the preparation of SSAP. This involves a two tier committee—a State Level Steering Committee (SLSC) headed by the Chief Secretary; and a State Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) headed by the Commissioner and Secretary, Department of Water Resources, Nagaland

he Nodal Officer revealed that the State Department of Water Resources does not have any data on water resources and its developmental activities. As such, the department has engaged the Environment Protection Training and Research Institution (EPTRI), Hyderabad, a Government based organization in Andra Pradesh, to undertake the study on its behalf and prepare the SSAP.

Senior Scientist from the EPTRI, Dr J Sesha Sirnivas meanwhile stressed on the need for a comprehensive water data base in the public domain and assessment of the impact of Climate Change on water resource. He called for promotion of citizen and state actions for water conservation, and augmentation and preservation of water resources with focus on vulnerable and over-exploited areas by increasing water use efficiency by 20%.

EPTRI has already conducted two workshops and presented a preliminary draft status report to all stakeholders, he informed.

He said it is important to identify current and future development challenges; vulnerable areas and communities; and explore possible solutions and strategies for sustainable development and management. He also stressed on formulating performance indicators for each of the water cycle/dimension components, while keeping in mind sustainable development goals.

Dr Sirnivas also called for designation of one state department which would be responsible for enabling, coordinating and supervising all aspects of water quantity (supply side, demand side) and quality dimensions. He further emphasised on the need to document the impact of Climate Change on the state’s water resources and livelihoods; while also developing location and context specific action plans to manage its impact.

He encouraged the formulation of a comprehensive and integrated water plan for water security, safety and sustainability till 2050 with equity through convergence, synergy and accountability of all stakeholders—government and non-government agencies, including civil society.

SOURCE: Morung Express