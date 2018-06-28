Rio Inaugurates ‘Made in Nagaland’ Expo Centre

Marking a significant milestone for Naga entrepreneurs, Nagaland’s Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday inaugurated ‘Made in Nagaland’ Expo Centre near Nagaland Civil Secretariat, Kohima under ‘Impact 5000 by 18’ campaign’ by YouthNet Nagaland in partnership with the state government.

‘Made in Nagaland’ Expo centre houses various works, products and services of talented Nagas and entrepreneurs, ranging from shawls, mekhelas, trousers, crafts, jewelries, food products, soaps, footwears etc.

YouthNet maintained that each one of the product is important to the state and making an impact to state’s economy growth.

Rio complimented YouthNet for the challenges they took to impact 5000 youth by 2018.

Stating that the government wants to promote entrepreneurship, industry sector and motivate the people to do business in whatever capacity, he urged upon the Naga entrepreneurs to inculcate work culture and a sense of competition to prosper in the business venture.

“We are also working on new industrial policy,” Rio said adding that government has recently created Investment & Development Authority of Nagaland, where the members will be moving around the country or even abroad to bring in investors and build the state economy.

Further, Rio also called upon the youth to have consistency and to avoid adopting the system of others, saying “we have our potentials, our own raw materials, craftsmen, arts, motifs and our designs are plenty and we don’t have to borrow anything from outside.”

YouthNet director Lezo Putsure hoped that those Naga entrepreneurs benefitted from ‘Impact 5000 by 18’ will become business stars. He was also optimistic that Made in Nagaland Expo Centre will be a space for Naga entrepreneurs to scale up their ventures and take the name of Nagas forward.

YouthNet founder Hekani Jakhalu informed that the launching of ‘Made in Nagaland’ Expo Centre mark the official closing of ‘Impact 5000 by 18’ programme.

-The Morung Express