RIP Beloved Chai Pani

November Issue, Roving Perspective

Divided by religion and regions and united by ‘chai-pani’ should be the actual slogan of the country, which has been broken into fragments over the past few centuries. No matter from which part of India we come from, tea is something most of us can’t live without with and ‘chai-pani’ is probably the most popular pair of words. There can be no substitute for this pair, or can there be? Partha Prawal thinks in deep…

At The Outset

‘Chai-pani’, which is roughly translated to English as ‘tea & water’, is a non-separable part of an Indian’s life. Though the pair of words means two different commodities, it, however, points towards just one entity- Tea!

Tea is more than just being a mere drink. It is a tradition, a culture, source to establish an empire and above all, it is wholesome entertainment.

Imagine a situation when you have nothing worthy to do and you hit the streets, wandering aimlessly and suddenly you bump into an old friend. What is the first thing you would say after sharing some brief pleasantries- ‘Come, let us have a cup of tea? The stall out there makes really tasty tea.’

‘Real tasty tea’ is just an exaggeration, which we often tend to add- simply to put more emphasis on our desire to have that cup of tea.

Event Filled Tea Time

Cricket teams are coached; processes to curb corruption are formulated and a lot of things are discussed and discussed during these numerous ‘chai-pani’ aka tea-time moments.

Here I would like to share the story of my friend Utpal Barman.

Utpal, as I have known him during my graduation days, has been a hard-working guy. Apart from studying, he was also working part-time as a salesman for a cosmetic company. Every morning, he used to come out of the house at six and after delivering cosmetic goods at various shops, he reached college only to attend the last half of the first lecture. Warnings from the professors went in vain as the part-time job earned him his college fees.

After college, we mostly hang-out at the most popular tea-time adda near our college and one day during such an adda, Utpal said, “Partha, wait and watch! One day I will be the zonal manager, sales, of some company. I want to earn money, a lot of it.”

Claims like these are quite common and we all make one or the other at some point in time. But when I met him in 2015 after a gap of six years, I was speechless. He was indeed the assistant zonal manager, sales, in one of the most reputed medical companies of the country.

Later he said that tea for him is real stress-buster and morale booster and he draws in a lot of positive energy with every sip of tea that he drinks.

“Having tea at several addas has always been beneficial for me as I have drawn inspiration every time. The ‘chai-pani’ moments for me are special,” he said.

On the far side, there exists another class of people who have all the time in the world and the only thing they are good at is to sit near a tea stall, sip in cups and cups of tea and make all the right and wrong predictions about the world. They even make policies, frame laws, direct movies, rectify the culture and…..the list is endless!

On The Flip-side

The drink, which the British felt was actually a refreshing interval, had turned into something cult in India.

However, over the decades, ‘chai-pani’ has found a new meaning and today ‘chai-pani’ is more of a cuss word then being ‘refreshing’. Today, it is synonymous to corruption, especially ‘bribe’ that is asked by someone for doing some work, especially in the government sector.

We hear about it, we speak about it, we read about it and it has become a part of our system and ironically enough we have even accepted it as ‘the standard’ operating procedure. Yet being in a situation where you experience a ‘chai-pani’ moment firsthand is a feeling quite queer in itself- and definitely not a comfortable one for the first timer.

If you think that offering ‘chai-pani’ is as simple as its name, then you are grossly mistaken. You simply cannot offer the ‘chai-pani’ to the officer or person concerned for getting your things done. There is a ‘procedure’ you see and if you don’t follow the ‘procedure’, then you are up for some serious trouble!

“When I went for my learner’s license, the officer on duty said that I should give him something for ‘chai-pani’. To this, I said that no issues as there isa number of tea stalls outside the DTO and he can drink as much he wants. After this, he stared me for a while, shook his head and went away. Well that day I understood properly what this ‘chai-pani expense’ actually means,” said Pinku, a 19-year old student while narrating his ‘chai-pani’ moment. Pinku had gone to the District Transport Office (DTO) to get his license issued.

“Chai-pani’ expenses in the offices have become a must as there isa number of babus and bade babus who will never work until and unless they are given something to meet their ‘chai-pani’,” says Dr S Dutta, who too have experienced such a moment.

Let’s Surmise

Sad but true ‘chai-pani’ today is more of a cuss word and quite often it is seen negatively. The beauty and simplicity of the tea and the teatime gossips of yesteryears have been almost diluted and the sanity of ‘chai-pani’ is lost. In other words, ‘chai-pani’ is long dead and what we have today is a zombie version, which is un-refreshing!

RIP beloved ‘chai-pani’, I miss you and I am sure there are many like me among those who are reading this last sentence!