Rinpoche Reaches Tawang

NET Bureau

The seventh Ling Trul Dorjee Chhang Tenzin Lungtok Rinpoche arrived at Tawang on Monday on a week-long visit to give teachings and initiation on Avalokiteshvara. the lord of compassion.

This is the second visit of the Rinpoche to Tawang after nearly twelve years, an official communique informed.

The Rinpoche was received at Tawang Monastary by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Lumla MLA Jambey Tashi, Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi, Deprtment of Kramik and Adhyatmik Affairs (DOKAA) (Chosrig Affairs) Chairman Jambey Wangdi, Tawang DC Sang Phuntso, SP S S Kalsi besides public leaders, monks, nuns and hundreds of devotees.

Invited by Tawang Monastery administration and Tendhon Committee, the Rinpoche would render teachings and initiation on Avalokiteshvara, the lord of compassion on Wednesday followed by initiation of vajra pani at Manjushree on November 1 and Long life initiation on November 2 next.

The Ling Rinpoche is a Geshi degree holder from Drepung Loseling Monastery (in south India) and is believed that in his previous life he had been the teacher of the XIVth Dalai Lama and previous Dalai Lamas and the present Ling Trul Dorjee Chhang Tenzin Lungtok is the seventh on the line.

During his short stay in Tawang, he will visit Bramdungchung nunnery and some other monasteries, the communiqué added.

SOURCE: The Sentinel