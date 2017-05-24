Rise of a Fashionpreneur

April Edition, Fashion, NET Bureau

Ruthie Lalenkawli originally hailing from Mizoram took Instagram by storm when she founded her label Lillie by Ruthie and initially started selling clothes through Instagram. The label is only a year old. Various popular bloggers endorsed her label and it created a craze in Delhi making her label “must own” in the heart of many fashionistas. The price points are such a challenging factor. All her clothes are basically way too affordable and fashionable. A must shop online store, she sells mainly through instagram and her website.

Ruthie has her own manufacturing unit where she completely take charge of sourcing, designing, detailing, logistics and photoshoot.

The label is based on contemporary trend, casual womenswear inspired from global fashion. It gives a feel of comfort, pocket friendly, super fashionable, tech savvy and that is what Ruthie exactly describe her label as, she wants something easily affordable and fashionable for everyone.

She pursued FD in Fashion and Apparel Design in New Delhi and did her internship in London and New Delhi in Garment business.

Website – lilliebyruthie.com

Instagram – lillie_by_ruthie

tête-à-tête with Ruthie

NET: What sparked your interest in fashion?

Ruthie: Well it won’t be wrong if I say every girl has an interest in fashion, same goes to me as well since I was a kid. As much as I love clothing and dressing-up, I had always wanted to create something for my own and for others. That’s when I realised what my passion is, to create & design.

NET: What made you take fashion more seriously and make a career out of it?

Ruthie: To me, fashion is glamorous and exciting, meantime very challenging when it comes to work. I love challenges at work and having a huge interest in fashion, I had decided to go ahead and make a living out of it.

NET: How do you balance creativity and business?

Ruthie: A creative mind is what important most in a business. Balancing on both is what I need to do with hard work towards success. Doing juxtapose in this field could be tricky. When you know what people like, you put your creativity into it; and creativity is an essential caliber to have in business. Motto – Work hard, play hard and stay focused.

NET: What is the biggest lesson you have learned since you started your fashion company ?

Ruthie: It only a year since I have started my own label. I have learned a lot on how things go, nothing comes easy. There is a huge competition in the market which needs a lot of effort and hard work. I have faced a lot of ups and downs, difficulties, but eventually embolden me to stand strong and focus on my work more.

NET: Where do you see Lillie by Ruthie in five years’ time

Ruthie: Future is uncertain or unpredictable. Though I have hopes and dreams to getting further and bigger on God’s will.

NET: Advice to young people

Ruthie: Whatever you do or want to do, chase your dreams and believe in yourself.