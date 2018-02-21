RK Singh Announces Rs 925 Cr Package for Arunachal

Union Minister of State (IC) for power and New & Renewable Energy, Raj Kumar Singh on Wednesday chaired a review meeting of power sector with the senior officers of the state government in Itanagar in presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, State Minister for Power Tamiyo Taga and Tourism Minister cum APEDA Chairman Jarkar Gamlin.

The Union Minister directed the officials present to expedite the work to electrify every village in the state by 1st May 2018. He said atleast 10% of houses in each village must be electrified within the deadline.

Singh announced a special package of Rs 925 crores for strengthening of power transmission and distribution system in the state. This fund will be used for re-conductoring of old 11 KV lines and conversion of selected long LT distribution lines with 11 KV High Voltage Distribution System (HVDS).

He appealed the department to focus on cutting down losses and advised the fund sanctioned to be used primarily for the said purpose.

Informing that centre has assured 24×7 power for all by 1st April 2019, the Union Minister urged on the need to move away from regime of ‘load shedding’ to regime of ‘No Load Shedding’. He said it is necessary for the country to reach to the level of ‘no load shedding’, which is a sign of a developed nation.

Expressing concern over slow execution of work in rural electrification by the contracting agencies, the Chief Minister informed on the decision of the state government to depute APEDA under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioners to execute all the remaining electrification works relegating the contractors to supply of equipment.

He said Arunachal remains a big ‘stumbling block’ in achieving Prime Minister’s goal for electrifying every village by May 2018. Of the 900 unelectrified villages across the country, about 600 villages are in Arunachal, he added.

Earlier Commissioner Power Kaling Tayeng made a detailed power point presentation on power sector of the state.