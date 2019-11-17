Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 17 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

RN Ravi meets Naga leaders from Manipur

RN Ravi meets Naga leaders from Manipur
November 17
10:23 2019
NET Bureau

Nagaland Governor and the Centre’s interlocutor for the Naga talks, RN Ravi, has urged the leaders of the United Naga Council (UNC), Manipur, to take effective measures to reach out to the valley people of the State on the Naga issue in the spirit of mutual love and understanding.

Ravi met the UNC leaders in Kohima on Friday and briefed them on the current status of the Naga peace talks, including the significant development in the amicably settlement of all contentious issues between the negotiating parties, a Raj Bhavan release stated today.
The release added that the Governor clarified the queries of the UNC leaders. He reminded them of their responsibility in ensuring that the Naga tribes of Manipur maintain cordial relationship with fellow communities of the State.

Ravi expressed concern over the deteriorating relationship between the people of the hill and valley districts of Manipur in the recent decades. He stressed that the Naga issue cannot be resolved in isolation or it cannot reach its logical conclusion without taking all stakeholders, including the neighbours, into confidence.

“The imperatives of restoring the traditional harmonious relation among the hill and the valley people of Manipur were adequately emphasised,” the release added.

Meanwhile, the Opposition NPF has expressed the hope that the Government of India will understand the pulse of the Naga people and the urgency of finding an honourable solution. NPF spokesperson Achumbemo Kikon said in Kohima that the Nagas as a whole have waited for long for a solution to the Naga peace talks.

He added that the party leaders led by Leader of Opposition TR Zeliang and working president Apong Pongener had met both the NNPGs and the NSCN (I-M). Kikon said the NPF delegation had appealed to both the groups to come together for the sake of the Naga people.

The NPF also criticised the ruling People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) in the State. Referring to the reported intervention of Governor Ravi on the brandishing of arms by a newly-wed couple at their wedding reception here on November 9, the party questioned as to what the popular Government or the Chief Minister was doing. Kikon said the Governor’s intervention in the matter indicates that the PDA does not possess the wisdom to run the Government.

Source: The Assam Tribune

