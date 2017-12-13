Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 13 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Ro ‘Hit’ Show: Opener Smashes Hat-Trick of Double Tons

December 13
17:06 2017
Rohit Sharma on Wednesday enhanced his status as one of the finest limited overs batsman of his generation completing a hat-trick of double hundreds in One Day Internationals.

While Rohit holds the world record score of 264 versus Sri Lanka in Kolkata, he scored his first ever double ton — 209 against Australia in Bengaluru, back in 2013.

In all, seven double hundred have been scored in ODIs and three belong to the stylish Mumbaikar. The other four double hundreds have been hit by Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Martin Guptill and Chris Gayle.

Rohit’s 208 not out against Sri Lanka today is the second highest individual score by a captain in ODIs with Sehwag’s 219 against West Indies in Indore back in 2011 still toping the charts.

Rohit now has 16 hundreds from 173 ODIs with 6417 runs to his credit.

-PTI

Double TonsOne Day InternationalsRohit Sharma
