Road Accidents Claim 51 Lives in Mizoram in 2017

At least 51 people have been killed and 30 others injured in road accidents in Mizoram in 2017, Mizoram Police CID (crime) branch’s record said.

CID (crime branch) Inspector Lalrinzauva said that there were 64 cases of road accidents in all Mizoram eight districts in 2017 of which 46 were fatal and 18 others were non-fatal. The police officer also said that at least 51 people died and 30 others injured in various road accidents in the state last year. However the number of people died in road accidents in 2017 has decreased by 22 per cent from 2016 as in that year the number of people killed in road accidents was 66, he added.

Lalrinzauva further said that the highest number of death due to road accidents was reported in January last year as at least 13 people died in 11 road mishaps in that month. According to CID record, at least 4 people died in February, 5 in March, 2 in April, 3 in May, and 7 each in June, September and December last year. There was no report of accident related deaths in October last year.

According to officials of transport department, majority of road accidents were caused by reckless driving including driving under influence. They however observed that it people were cautious at the time of road safety week observation.

Officials also said that spot inspection should be carried out at vulnerable sites and warning signs should be displayed in such area or roads. They also added that officials and concerned department should be careful while issuing driving license and road safety awareness should be carried out from homes to schools.

-NNN