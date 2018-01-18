Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 19 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Road Maintenance Policy to Ensure Proper Maintenance of Roads: Nagaland CM

Road Maintenance Policy to Ensure Proper Maintenance of Roads: Nagaland CM
January 18
12:46 2018
Nagaland Chief Minister T R Zeliang on Wednesday said his government has adopted the Nagaland Road Maintenance Policy 2017 to ensure proper maintenance roads in the state.

With the new road maintenance policy in place and earmarked funds available, the government believes that it will be able to ensure better up-keep and maintenance of the roads, Zeliang said while laying the foundation stone for national highway project at Purana bazaar in Dimapur on Wednesday.

The chief minister thanked the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) for sanctioning these projects fulfilling the long felt need of the people of Dimapur and Nagaland. He hoped that with the completion of these works, it will not only help the connectivity with the state capital for which four laning works are ongoing but will give relief to the city dwellers of Dimapur.

The chief minister launched two projects for improvement of Dimapur city roads which is part of National Highway-39 at Dimapur. Two lane of 4.4 kilometre from New Field Check Gate to Zion Hospital and four lane 12.9 km from Zion Hospital to Chumukedima which will be of concrete road.

Zeliang said the government is committed for an early completion of the collapsed bridges in and around Dimapur.

-PTI

Road Maintenance Policy
