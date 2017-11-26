Road Mishap Claims 6 in Manipur

In a tragic incident, at least six people, including the bridegroom were killed in an accident which took place at Yairipok-Thoubal road, Manipur on Saturday midnight.

According to information, the unfortunate incident occurred when the groom, along with his friends, were returning home after Mapam Chakkouba from the residence of the bride, Yairipok Huidrom Leikai, on a UVA car bearing registration number MN05-A-7065 .

The car collided with a loaded Tata 407 heading towards Yairipok, at Thoubal.

Police suspect that the UVA car might have been smashed and crushed by the loaded truck killing two of the victims, including the groom, instantaneously.

Five other occupants of the car were rushed to the nearby Thoubal district hospital for treatment but the doctors declared two of them brought dead.

Three of the remaining victims were referred to Shija Hospital for treatment.

The remaining victim, who is also the driver of the car, is said to be in serious conditions and is undergoing treatment at Shija Hospital ICU.

The bodies of the deceased individuals have been deposited at JNIMS Hospital for post mortem by a team of Thoubal police station.

Manipur police has already started an investigation to arrest the truck driver.