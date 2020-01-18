Road Safety Week concludes with a positive note

NET Bureau

Weeklong “Road Safety Week” organized by the Pasighat Traffic Cell in collaboration with East Siang AAPPTF (All Arunachal Pradesh Private Transport Federation) concluded today with various activities aiming at encouraging action to improve road safety and raising awareness of issues relating to it.

An awareness rally was organized this morning to mark the occasion, led by Traffic In-charge Rottum Echu (SI) and duly participated by OC Pasighat, Inspector Atan Taki, traffic police personnel, President AAPPTF (East Siang unit) Tabiram Moyong and student-police-cadets of Gandhi Govt. Secondary School, Pasighat. The rally was formally flagged off by the DSP T. Tatak at 2-Mile private transport station which was culminated at the Gandhi Chowk, main market area.

Speaking on the occasion, DSP T. Tatak briefed on various road safety measures. The actual aim was to create awareness amongst pedestrians as well as drivers as they both have the responsibility to drive and walk the streets in a disciplined manner and their cooperative attitudes help traffic personnel on duty to avoid road accidents, asserted Tatak.

Among others, President AAPPTF (East Siang unit) Tabiram Moyong also spoke and assured extend all possible help and cooperation in creating awareness on the road hazards and traffic congestion.

Meanwhile in his message, East Siang SP, Rajiv Ranjan Singh appreciated the traffic personnel and also the members of East Siang AAPPTF for their cooperation adding that the department would continue its efforts beyond the scheduled period in making Pasighat a safer place to live.