Roads get nod for wildlife clearances | Kaiser-I-Hind to be State Butterfly: SBL

NET Bureau

The XXII State Board for Wildlife (SBL) which met under chairmanship of Chief minister Pema Khandu on Friday evening in Itanagar, resolved to recommend wildlife clearance for much-awaited Miao-Vijaynagar road in Changlang district that passes through famed Namdapha Tiger Reserve.

The SBL accepted proposal to realign the road at two stretches to reduce the length considerablyowing to non-feasibility of maintenance along those stretches, consented to proposal of executing agency for inclusion and implementation of mandatory animal passage plan and other measures in tune with National Tiger Conservation Plan.

The SBL recommendation as per procedure would be submitted to Standing Committee of e National Board of Wildlife (NBWL) to finally recommend for wildlife clearance for the project.

Recommendations for wildlife clearances were also approved for further submission to the NBWL for Pakke-Seijosa-Itakhola road, a portion of which falls within the buffer zone of Pakke Tiger Reserve in Pakke-Kessang district and will connect eight villages under Seijosa sub-division, widening of Roing-Hunli road that falls within eco-sensitive zone of Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary, Rillo-Seijosa 132 KV transmission line and improvement of Hukanjuri-Khonsa road (from 0 km to 10.611 km).

Before giving the nod, the SLB members discussed in detail the proposed mitigation plans for all of the above projects and expressed satisfaction. It also accepted the proposal to declare Kaiser-I-Hind (Teinopal Pusimperiarlis), a rare butterfly, found in the state as official State Butterfly. As declaring an official state representation would require the GoAP notification, Khandu requested the department to send the proposal for next Cabinet sitting.

Meanwhile, various board members raised issues pertaining to their respective jurisdictions. While rampant logging, poaching and hunting were brought to the Board’s notice, suggestions were made for ban on issue of license for all fire-arms except for small arms like pistol, which can only be used for self-defense and not hunting. A member also suggested that a strict directive may be sent through the respective DCs to all GoAP employees not to indulge in hunting. Facilitation of de-reserving parts of sanctuaries or parks where people are living since years or villages and towns have developed may also be considered, for example in places like Seijosa and Bhalukpong, was also put forward.

Another member representing Daying Ering Wildlife Sanctuary near Pasighat raised decades-old issue of over-grazing of forest land by cattle entering from nearby Assam and claimed that thousands of cattle has turned the outer periphery of the sanctuary – once a huge grassland – into a barren land. He said the GoAP needs to take up the matter at the highest level as the concerned divisional forest office is not the competent authority.

Another issue he raised was that an embankment that would come up on the left bank of Siang River for flood protection of Sigar village would have a negative fall-out on DEWS, which is already losing its land to the Siang during floods. He therefore urged an alternate protection work for the sanctuary along with the embankment on the left bank.

Meanwhile, Khandu along with MLA Laisam Simai and chief secretary Naresh Kumar released a book titled ‘Elephant distribution, corridor and potential habitat’, which is in Atlas form and authored by DCF (wildlife) Umesh Kumar, and Dr Surendra Varma.

The meeting was attended by all top state wildlife officials headed by PCCF & principal secretary M S Negi, representatives of police, horticulture, agriculture, fisheries departments and World Wildlife Fund.

Source: The Arunachal Observer