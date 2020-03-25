Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 25 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Robert De Niro urges people to stay home amid coronavirus crisis: I am watching you

March 25
14:21 2020
In a bid to combat the spread of the coronavirus, actor Robert De Niro urged his followers to stay indoors during these trying times.

The 76-year-old star was recently seen recording a public statement, encouraging everybody to practice self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic. The video was part of a series released by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office in its ongoing effort to stop the rapidly spreading virus from doing more damage, reported Variety.

In the 24-second long video, the actor who is seen at the comfort of his house, begins the video by saying “Hello, this is Robert De Niro. We all need to stay home.”

“We need to stop the spread of this virus and we can only do it together. Not just to protect ourselves but to protect others and all the older people you love. Please… I’m watching you,” he added.


Many actors from the industry are putting their best foot forward to raise awareness of the importance of self-isolation during the outbreak of coronavirus.

Source: India Today

Classic IAS Academy
