Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 01 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Robin Hibu Handed CSR Award to Pradeep Kumar

Robin Hibu Handed CSR Award to Pradeep Kumar
October 01
11:09 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Delhi-based NGO Helping Hand founder-cum-Delhi Police IGP Robin Hibu today handed CSR Award with a citation to National Youth Project (NYP) vice president-cum-senior journalist Pradeep Kumar on behalf of Helping Hand here on Sunday.

While Helping Hand involving various corporate bodies from across the country initiated number of programmes to be funded under corporate social responsibility of those organizations at Hong village on September 26 last to improve the lot of the needy people. The NYP is one of the partners to set up information kiosk in rural library, a vermi compost unit, which will produce 10 metric tons of vermi compost and a regional skill training centre. However, NYP president H P Biswas attended the event but Kumar could not attend due to prior engagement.
In fact, the NYP, headed by Gandhian Dr S N Subba Rao, empanelled with many central organizations and departments, including Union Ministry of Skill Development & Empowerment and NSDC, has skilled over 1,00,000 Arunachalees through its 52 functional centres including 4,376 people with special abilities as working partner of Ali Yavar Jung National Institute of Speech & Hearing Disability and 144 youths including 76 girls have passed out from CM’s Livilihood Mission School run by NYP at Nampong in Changlang district.
The CSR Award with a statue of Gandhiji is symbol of truth and commitment, Hibu said, and advocated that though the NYP has spread into 64 nations, but should prove its worth from Hong centre to reflect its commitment to serve the humanity.

Tags
CSR AwardRobin Hibu
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.