Robin Hibu Handed CSR Award to Pradeep Kumar

Delhi-based NGO Helping Hand founder-cum-Delhi Police IGP Robin Hibu today handed CSR Award with a citation to National Youth Project (NYP) vice president-cum-senior journalist Pradeep Kumar on behalf of Helping Hand here on Sunday.

While Helping Hand involving various corporate bodies from across the country initiated number of programmes to be funded under corporate social responsibility of those organizations at Hong village on September 26 last to improve the lot of the needy people. The NYP is one of the partners to set up information kiosk in rural library, a vermi compost unit, which will produce 10 metric tons of vermi compost and a regional skill training centre. However, NYP president H P Biswas attended the event but Kumar could not attend due to prior engagement.

In fact, the NYP, headed by Gandhian Dr S N Subba Rao, empanelled with many central organizations and departments, including Union Ministry of Skill Development & Empowerment and NSDC, has skilled over 1,00,000 Arunachalees through its 52 functional centres including 4,376 people with special abilities as working partner of Ali Yavar Jung National Institute of Speech & Hearing Disability and 144 youths including 76 girls have passed out from CM’s Livilihood Mission School run by NYP at Nampong in Changlang district.

The CSR Award with a statue of Gandhiji is symbol of truth and commitment, Hibu said, and advocated that though the NYP has spread into 64 nations, but should prove its worth from Hong centre to reflect its commitment to serve the humanity.