Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 19 Dec 2018

Northeast Today

Robin Hibu Receives Social Service Award

Robin Hibu Receives Social Service Award
December 19
14:10 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The Delhi Minority Commission (DMC) has awarded IPS officer Robin Hibu, who heads NGO Helping Hands, its Social Service Award 2018 “for leading exceptional initiatives in serving distressed Northeast people and youth empowerment in Delhi.”

In his acceptance speech, Robin Hibu apprised the DMC of the problems faced by the people from the Northeast living in Delhi, including issues related to housing, nonpayment of salary, harassment and exploitation in private sectors, difficulties in getting empathetic legal assistance, problems of shelter homes for the distressed and the victimized, and non-representation of the NE people at resident welfare associations and the chamber of commerce.

“There is no platform for the people of the region to have their problems redressed,” he said.

Robin Hibu later informed that the commission has agreed to take up the issues and would soon appoint advisors from among the people from the NE residing in Delhi.

SOURCE: The Arunachal Times

Image Credit: The Arunachal Times

Tags
IPS Robin HibuRobin Hibu
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.