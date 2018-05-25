Ronaldinho Set to Marry Two Women at the Same Time

Brazilian football star Ronaldinho is going to marry two women at the same time, according to the international media reports.

The Brazilian football ace, who has been living with the pair “harmoniously” since December, could tie the knot in August with his two ‘fiancees’ Priscilla Coelho and Beatriz Souza.

The 38-year-old footballer started dating Beatriz Souza in 2016 while he also continued his relationship with Priscilla to whom he proposed several years back. Both Priscilla and Beatriz have been living with Ronaldinho since December in his £5-million Rio de Janeiro mansion.

Ronaldinho will marry the two women at a private ceremony in Rio, according to Brazil’s O Dia newspaper. Former Barcelona and PSG star, proposed to both girls for marriage in January last year. He also gave them engagement rings.

The two women also reportedly get an allowance of around £1,500 as pocket money from the footballer. The former Barcelona star even buys same presents for both girls.