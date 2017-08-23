Wed, 23 Aug 2017

Rongmei Women Body Demands Shifting of Army Outpost

August 23
11:42 2017
Accusing the Sikh Light Regiment of harassing the local people, the Rongmei Lu Phuam (Rongmei Women’s Organization) has demanded the shifting of the Regiment outpost located at Namkaolong Part I under Khoupum Police Station in Noney district of Manipur.

Speaking to media persons at Manipur Press Club in Imphal on Tuesday, Rongmei Lu Phuam (RLP) president Panti Golmei alleged that instead of protecting civilians in the area, the personnel of the Sikh Light Regiment of Namkaolong Part I post are giving mental and physical harassment to the people. The RLP also demanded the Sikh Light Regiment Namkaolong post to tender apology to the public for their behavior.

According to Golmei, the security personnel often detained civilians on the pretext of searching militants. Men, women and children in the area are living with fear, the RLP President added.

Citing a case, the Golmei alleged that, on August 17 one Aku Panmei (army retired person) was detained the whole day at Daithaolong ‘without food’ by the personnel the Sikh Regiment. “Aku, who himself as fellow Indian Army and premier Assam Rifles personnel was ill treated,” Golmei claimed.

According to the RLP president, in another case, Aku was picked up in July from his farm while he was working by the security force personnel. He was wrongly accused by the Sikh Regiment personnel as an underground cadre and even refused to entertain the ex-servicemen identity card shown to them, Golmei alleged.

-Newmai News Network

